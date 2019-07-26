Bitbucket Server Integration With Visual Studio Code on Windows

There is an official Bitbucket extension for Visual Studio Code if you use Bitbucket Cloud. Bitbucket has not yet released official extension for Bitbucket Server users. Following is how to configure Visual Studio Code to use Bitbucket Server.

Before the procedure you need to collect the following information:

Your user name on Bitbucket Server.

Your email on Bitbucket Server.

Decide the local path to store code. (It’s c:\temp\git\ in this guide)

Your account has permission to modify repositories on Bitbucket Server.

Assume project name is “ExampleProject” on Bitbucket Server.

Assume repository name in the project is “ExampleRepository“.

Get the URL of the target repository. (It’s https://[email protected]/scm/exampleproject/examplerepository.git in this guide)

Make sure you have the latest Visual Studio Code installed.

Time needed: 30 minutes. Download and install Git. Download windows installer in Github.

Installation is simple. Only thing is to make sure to choose “Visual Studio Code” when it asks editor integration. Configure user name and email in Git. Name and email should match your account information on Bitbucket server.

Run the commands in Windows command prompt.

$ git config --global user.name "Name"

$ git config --global user.email "[email protected]" Clone repository to local. Open a command prompt. Go to a folder you want to clone the remote “ExampleRepositiry” to. Run command:

git clone https://[email protected]/scm/exampleproject/examplerepository.git

You will see a sub-folder with the name “ExampleRepository” is created in local.

A hidden folder “.git” is created in the sub-folder. It’s used to tracking changes. Open workspace in Visual Studio Code Bitbucket Server configuration is completed in local.

Now open Visual Studio Code -> File -> Add folder to workspace -> Open “ExampleRepository” folder.

Visual Studio Code is integrated with Git in-the-box. It detects the repository automatically.

It shows “Unrack” if you create a new file in the folder.



Conclusion

This is an expressway to integrate Bitbucket Server with Visual Studio Code. I’m still new on Git. Following are some useful information.

